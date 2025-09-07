Danny Trejo Alive and Well, Viral Death Post a Hoax

Machete Is Still Out There, So Watch It!!!

update

11:05 AM PT -- Danny confirmed the rumors are fake saying ... "Thank you all for your concern but I am very much alive. Someone is spreading fake news."

Danny Trejo fans got a real scare over the weekend when a post claiming the beloved actor died went viral ... but DT is just fine, TMZ confirmed.

It all started when remembrance started to circulate on Instagram ... and the hoax really took off when John Leguizamo shared it.

The actors were both in "The Infiltrator" ... so it stands to reason JL might know if something had happened to Danny! So, yeah, there was a panic!

But, again, we're told by his rep that it's all just a hoax ... Danny is fine.

Ironically, that last time we caught up with Danny, it was to talk about the shocking death of Val Kilmer -- a pal of his who he co-starred with in the classic, "Heat."

Play video content TMZ.com

Danny wanted to set the record straight that Val was cool to everyone on a film set -- he simply believed if something could be done better, he wanted it done that way. And that ain't the same as a star being a blowhard for ego's sake.

Danny says the only issue he ever had with Val ... his pal didn't get nominated for an Oscar as Doc Holliday in "Tombstone."