Hall of Famer Steve McMichael Diagnosed With CTE After Death

Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve McMichael has been diagnosed with CTE a year after his death, the Concussion and CTE Foundation announced.

McMichael's wife, Misty, said she donated Steve's brain to be studied when his lengthy battle with ALS led to his passing in April 2025.

Misty added there are "too many" former NFL players developing Lou Gehrig's disease after football ... and she hopes more research on the link between ALS and CTE will come following her husband's diagnosis.

CTE -- chronic traumatic encephalopathy -- can only be diagnosed after death ... and has impacted many athletes in combat sports.

Symptoms include memory loss, mood swings, depression and motor function issues.

McMichael -- a defensive tackle out of Texas -- won Super Bowl XX with the iconic 1985 Chicago Bears. He earned top honors for his success on the field ... including All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods.

He earned the nicknames "Mongo," "Ming the Merciless" and simply "Ming" over the course of his career ... and also spent some time with professional wrestling.