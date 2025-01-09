Late Titans Great Frank Wycheck Diagnosed With CTE

The family of late Tennessee Titans great Frank Wycheck announced the former tight end tested positive for Stage III Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) ... in hopes the diagnosis will raise awareness on the dangers of brain damage in contact sports.

The Wychecks released a statement on the findings on Tuesday ... saying it teamed up with Boston University's CTE Center to analyze the 52-year-old's body after his death in Dec. 2023.

The family wishes for an "improved commitment to player safety and enhancing support for those who may be affected by the consequences of head injuries."

The Wychecks hope those close to the former second-team All-Pro remember him for who he was prior to showing signs and symptoms of CTE.

"The family appreciates the love and support they've received over the past year and asks for continued privacy," the statement read.

The issue of brain injuries in football is no secret -- the NFL reached a settlement with former players in 2013 to provide medical care and financial support to those affected ... although there have been reports the deal has not lived up to its promise.

In 2024, a survey found one in three former NFL players believed they have CTE.