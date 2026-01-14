Giannis Antetokounmpo Boos Back At Bucks Fans During 33-Point Loss

"Whenever I get booed, I boo back!"

And, that's exactly what Giannis Antetokounmpo did to his own fans during the Bucks' 33-point loss on Tuesday, saying if people don't rock with him, he's not rockin' with them either.

The fans began voicing their frustrations at halftime of the Timberwolves-Bucks game at Fiserv Forum, when Antetokounmpo's Bucks were trailing by 31.

The boos carried over into the second half -- and, when Antetokounmpo opened the third quarter with a hard-earned bucket (and one), he responded by booing back at the Milwaukee faithful.

Along with the boos, he also shot the fans a spirited thumbs down ... clearly taking the booing personally.

"Whenever I get booed, I boo back," Antetokounmpo said after the game.

The Bucks were being booed by their home crowd for getting blown out



Giannis Antetokounmpo booed them back 😬 pic.twitter.com/S5wbYTJCvj — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) January 14, 2026 @Fullcourtpass

"I play basketball for my teammates. I play basketball for myself and my family. When people don't believe in me, I don't tend to be with them. I tend to be against them."

Giannis added, "It doesn't matter if I'm home or away. But yeah, I've never been a part of something like that before, and I don't think it's fair. I don't, but everybody has their opinion to do what they want to do. I'm not going to tell them what to do or how they should act when we don't play hard or lose games."

Of course, last night's game certainly won't help ease any tension between Giannis and Bucks fans ... as rumors swirl about the NBA champ wanting out of Milwaukee.