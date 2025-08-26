Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Wife Mariah Riddlesprigger?

Giannis Antetokounmpo's had lots of support from teammates and coaches throughout his time in the NBA ... but we're thinking his biggest fan has to be his wife, Mariah Riddlesprigger.

The Milwaukee Bucks star and his spouse have been together since their early adulthood, and they've become partners in both their personal and professional lives.

Here's a look at the background of the professional basketball player's spouse, with whom he shares four kids.

Mariah's Been Associated With The NBA Since Her Teenage Years

Mariah's originally from Fresno, California, and she attended Rice University in Texas, where she played on the women's volleyball squad for four years.

Mariah graduated from the institution in 2014 with degrees in sports management and sociology, according to her LinkedIn.

And it turns out Giannis isn't the only one who's got experience working within the NBA ... Mariah interned with the organization's Summer League for two consecutive years.

The professional basketball player's spouse also interned in the Philadelphia 76ers' Basketball Operations department after graduating from Rice.

Mariah 'Rejected' Her Husband When They First Met

So get this ... Mariah's love story with Giannis almost didn't happen, as she apparently wasn't interested in the basketball player when they first met!

Giannis spoke about his initial encounter with his now-wife during a 2025 livestream with IShowSpeed, and recalled seeing Mariah at a Summer League game when he was just 21 years old.

Giannis claimed she "kind of rejected me" after he asked a friend to get her number for him, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Giannis described himself as "kind of shy back then" and said he "had no game" when he first tried connecting with Mariah.

She Started A Family With Giannis Before They Got Married

Mariah and Giannis eventually began dating, and they made their relationship Instagram official in December 2016.

The pair dated for four years before they started a family with the birth of their first child, Liam Charles, in 2020.

The couple welcomed a son named Maverick in 2021, and their first daughter, Eva, was born in 2023.

Mariah and Giannis got married in his native Greece in 2024 ... and they expanded their family the following year when Mariah gave birth to a baby girl named Aria!

Mariah Works With Her Husband's Charitable Organization

Mariah's taken an active role in the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation, which her husband's family launched in 2022.

Mariah has helped organize various drives and events for the organization. She told People she was happy to be able to work with the charity, as she "struggled personally" with her role as a WAG of an NBA star in previous years.

Mariah said she'd developed "so much drive to figure out how I can help other people" since taking an active role.