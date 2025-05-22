Doc Rivers Says He Talks To Giannis 'All The Time' Amid Bucks Future Uncertainty

Play video content TMZSports.com

Doc Rivers says he's in constant communication with Giannis Antetokounmpo ... telling TMZ Sports the two sides talk "all the time" amid speculation the Milwaukee Bucks superstar could be interested in taking his talents elsewhere.

The current Bucks coach was asked a handful of questions about his best player after dining at Avra in Beverly Hills on Thursday ... and while he wouldn't get into specifics on Giannis' current status with the organization, he made it clear he's not getting ghosted.

"Guys, I'm not doing all that," he told the cameras. "I talk to him all the time. You can move on now, thank you."

The reports came out last week that Giannis, 30, was open to exploring his options -- whether to remain loyal to the team that drafted him with the No. 15 pick in the 2013 Draft, despite their recent playoff woes ... or to try his chances with a new squad for the first time in his NBA career.

Giannis is locked under contract until the 2026-27 season ... but if he were to express his desires to get outta town, he'd likely get traded before the Bucks are left empty-handed.

Giannis hasn't made the situation any easier ... going online to gush over different teams' players and other cities.