Vernon Davis 'Grateful' After Assault and Battery Case Dismissed

Vernon Davis' assault and battery case stemming from an alleged incident in June 2025 has been dismissed ... TMZ Sports has learned.

It's unclear why the case was dropped, but the former superstar tight end addressed the development in a statement ... saying he's "grateful" to put the situation behind him.

"This has been a challenging and deeply personal time, and I want to sincerely thank everyone who stood by me with love, encouragement, and support throughout the process. Your belief in me meant more than words can express."

As we previously reported, a woman claimed Davis slapped her in the face and told her "not to question him" after she accused him of lying.

She also stated she recorded a conversation with Davis later that night, when he stated, "If I really slapped you, your face would be blue/black."

The woman also reported a separate incident where she alleged Davis hit her with magazines and books during an argument about her pregnancy and offered her $10,000 to have an abortion.