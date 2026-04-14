Pacman Jones Sentenced To Five Years Probation In Officer Assault Case

Pacman Jones can breathe a massive sigh of relief ... the former NFL star was sentenced to five years of probation in his officer assault case on Tuesday -- after staring a year and a half in prison right in the eyes.

Jones went before Judge Patricia Summe in Kenton County, Kentucky on Tuesday ... wearing a dark-colored suit for the occasion.

Former Bengal Adam “Pacman” Jones is set to be sentenced for an assault on an officer after an incident at a Covington bar last year.

The prosecutor is asking for 18 months in jail.@Local12 pic.twitter.com/SQhrn0UTol @ChristianWKRC

Jones shared a prepared statement in court -- apologizing for his actions in June 2025 and stating he didn't realize he had hit "rock bottom" until after the incident.

Jones' wife, Tish, also spoke in his support ... saying she knows the REAL Pacman -- and while he's not perfect, he's been making changes in his life since the arrest.

Tish pleaded with the judge to give Pacman some grace ... pointing to how his presence with all the kids they are raising is important to their development.

As we previously reported, the ex-Bengal was hit with multiple charges -- assaulting a police officer, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct -- after getting in an altercation with a bar employee in June 2025.

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When law enforcement tried to get his side of the story, body cam footage showed he was combative ... going off and even trying to walk away during questioning.

While in handcuffs, Jones berated officers and seemingly elbowed one in the lip.

He initially pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on June 11. In February, he entered a guilty plea to assault in the third and fourth degree, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and two counts of menacing.

During the hearing, the judge noted how Jones' legal team didn't really address his incident with the bar employee that kickstarted the arrest in the first place ... and his attorney stated he saw the footage of the encounter, and claimed it was only a hit on the chin after a bouncer tried to take a drink out of his hand.

Judge Summe also said Jones is a big man who needs to be aware of his stature and the responsibility that comes with it ... and admitted she didn't "really know what to do with" him, but she's allowing him to gamble with his future by keeping his nose clean.

The judge said Jones is beloved by the youth -- for reasons she doesn't comprehend due to not being a sports fan herself -- but he needs to understand his role moving forward and be a "real hero."

As part of his probation, Jones will have to apologize to the officer and bar employee in person, participate in community service, behavioral and parenting management courses and attend therapy sessions.

Jones will have to return to court to present a detailed strategy on how he'll handle his probation requirements.