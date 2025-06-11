Pacman Jones Pleads Not Guilty To Charges In Officer Assault Case
Pacman Jones Pleads Not Guilty To Charges In Officer Assault Case
Adam "Pacman" Jones pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to the criminal charges he was hit with following his arrest last weekend.
The former NFL star showed up to a Kenton County, KY courthouse in a black shirt and black shorts to issue the pleas.
Former Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones pleaded not guilty to charges -- including assaulting an officer in Northern Kentucky -- during an arraignment Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/QvIakgs8uY— Jolene Almendarez (@JoleneA1) June 11, 2025 @JoleneA1
He reportedly did not speak at the arraignment -- his lawyer, Timothy Schneider, did the talking for him -- though after the proceedings, he did tell one media member his attorney was the best "in the world."
Jones is currently facing three charges -- one count of assaulting a police officer, one count of public intoxication and one count of disorderly conduct -- after authorities say he was causing a disturbance outside a Covington bar on June 7.
Cops claim Jones exhibited signs of intoxication and was "screaming obscenities" at officers. Police threw him in cuffs and took him to a nearby jail -- and they allege while he was there, he intentionally elbowed an officer in the face.
A rep for Jones denied the allegations this week ... saying in a statement, "Adam did nothing wrong other than exercise his right to ask why he was being detained."
Jones is due back in court in early July.