Pacman Jones Slams White House Boycotts ... 'Are You F***ing Kidding Me?'

President Donald Trump is inviting the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House after all ... and Pacman Jones says it would be "ludicrous" for players to miss out on the opportunity.

TMZ Sports caught up with the former NFL star at LAX on Tuesday -- prior to No. 47 confirming he would open his doors to the Super Bowl champs -- and asked all about the speculation the team might pass on the honor.

Pacman said it's a no-brainer -- everyone absolutely should go to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue ... regardless of their political views.

"That's what Champions do, they go to the White House," Jones -- an outspoken Trump supporter -- said. "You might not get to do that ever again."

As for those within the organization who might not be thrilled about the guy in the Oval Office ... Jones essentially says they should suck it up.

"There's a lot of people that have jobs that do not like their CEO, but go to work every day," Jones added ... pointing out other examples of how it's a common practice throughout everyday life.

"So I think it's kind of ludicrous that you win the championship and don't wanna go to the f***ing White House. Are you f***ing kidding me?"

Jones also claims he talked to some people ... who made it clear at least some players were going to reject the offer -- something he hopes they reconsider.