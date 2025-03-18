Pacman Jones Rips Mike Brown Haters After Chase, Higgins Deals, 'Shove It Up Your Ass'

Play video content TMZSports.com

For all those who doubted Mike Brown would pay big money to keep both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in a Bengals uniform, Pacman Jones has a message for ya ... "F*** you guys!!"

The former Cincy star unloaded on Brown's haters while out in NYC on Monday ... telling TMZ Sports the Bengals owner deserves a ton of credit for opening up his wallet and giving Joe Burrow's favorite targets some new, massive contracts over the weekend.

"F*** you guys who said Mr. Brown wouldn't do it," the ex-cornerback said as he shot out a single-barrel salute. "Shove it up your ass!

Both Chase and Higgins were each slated to be free agents following the 2025-26 season, but Brown ensured they'd stay in the orange and black for the foreseeable future when he offered them some historic deals on Sunday.

Chase's four-year, $161 million contract made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history. Higgins' four-year, $115 million pact, meanwhile, gave him the record for highest-paid No. 2 wide receiver ever.

Jones clearly loved the moves -- even though he said they deserved "more."

"We just got paid, bitches!" he screamed as he chucked a bottle of water into the air. "Let's f***ing go!"