Pacman Jones Arrested For Assaulting Officer, Public Intoxication

Pacman Jones found himself in the slammer again Saturday morning -- the ex-NFL star was arrested after a run-in with cops near Cincinnati.

Jones -- who is no stranger to legal trouble -- was arrested by police in Covington, KY on charges of assault of an officer, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Play video content Instagram/@realpacman24

Details surrounding the arrest were not made available.

Pacman was booked in Kenton County Jail shortly before 2 AM ... and posted a $10,000 bond several hours later.

Pacman wasted no time addressing the incident on social media after he got out ... sharing a muted video on his Instagram Story to his one million followers with the caption, "These f***ing officer."

He doesn't seem too fazed by his time behind bars ... as his account went on to share a clip from his podcast, as well as a flyer for a colleague's birthday party.

For those keeping track at home, this is Pacman's third public intoxication arrest in three years.

In 2023, he was booted from a flight and hit with public intoxication, terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct charges -- although he denied being drunk at the time of the incident.

Just last year, he was arrested for assaulting a peace officer and public intoxication in Texas after the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight.

He also served jail time in 2021 after a physical altercation at a Cincy bar.

Pacman was the sixth pick to the Tennessee Titans in the 2005 NFL Draft ... and went on to play for the Cowboys, Bengals and Broncos before retirement.

He was an All-Pro return specialist in 2014 ... but his career was laden with legal trouble off the field.