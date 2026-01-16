Deion Sanders Will Only Coach In NFL If It's Shedeur's Team, Pacman Jones Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

Adam "Pacman" Jones has revealed the biggest condition for Deion Sanders to make the jump to the NFL -- no coaching against his kid, or it's a hard pass.

TMZ Sports caught up with the former NFL star outside Paramount on Wednesday ... and asked whether Coach Prime might throw his hat into the ongoing coaching carousel.

It wouldn’t surprise Pacman to see Deion back in the NFL ... but "it would have to be Cleveland" with his son, Shedeur, despite nine NFL head coach jobs opening this cycle.

"He’s not going to go and coach against Shedeur, that’s first and foremost," the 'Politely Raw!' podcast host said, adding that Prime still wants to finish what he started at Colorado after riding the highs of a strong season and the lows of a brutal 3-9 campaign last fall.

Still ... the Cleveland Browns are on the search for a new head coach after Shedeur started the final seven games of his rookie season. Maybe the coast of Lake Erie is the perfect next chapter for the father-son duo.

"I’m not saying it can't happen, but if it was to happen, it would be somewhere where Shedeur is playing at," Jones said.

And if the stars somehow aligned, Pacman painted a once-in-a-lifetime scenario -- Deion coaching his son at Jackson State, Colorado ... and then the NFL.

"That would be 1-of-1," Pacman said. "It’s crazy."

One could call it legendary.