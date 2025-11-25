Shedeur Sanders Made 'Major Strides' In First NFL Start, CBS' Ross Tucker Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

Shedeur Sanders' NFL debut as a starter has folks dissecting his every snap, but CBS announcer Ross Tucker loved what he saw from the rookie ... telling TMZ Sports he saw "major strides" from Deion's kid.

Sanders led Cleveland to its third win of the season on the road against the Raiders on Sunday ... and Tucker -- an NFL player-turned-broadcaster -- had a perfect view of the action as he called the game.

Tucker said he was truly impressed by the improvement Sanders made in comparison to his second-half appearance against the Ravens a week prior ... but what really struck him most was how he embraced all the pressure, considering he's the son of an NFL Hall of Famer.

"He's maybe the most polarizing player I've ever called in my broadcasting career," Tucker said. "And it's just fascinating that dynamic of people that can't wait to be right one way or the other when it comes to Sheduer Sanders."

He also believes the Browns made the correct move by keeping Sanders at QB1 ... even after Dillon Gabriel cleared concussion protocol.

"He won the game. He played well. He absolutely deserves another opportunity to see how much better he can get," Tucker said.

