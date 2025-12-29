Deion Sanders Cozies Up With Karrueche Tran In First Instagram Pic Together

Even though it's been a foregone conclusion for months, Deion Sanders is finally confirming his romance with Karrueche Tran by taking a meaningful step in their relationship -- going Instagram official.

Coach Prime shared a pic to his IG Story on Sunday, flashing his pearly whites with Tran cozied up on his shoulder sporting a smile of her own.

Play video content YouTube/Shilo Sanders

Of course, Prime's post came after his son, Shilo, already spilled the tea on his YouTube channel ... where he shared a nearly 15-minute home video of the family's Christmas at Deion's mansion.

When Shilo first arrived ... his sister, Deiondra, revealed that their father had gone to meet Tran's parents ... which shocked the hell out of the former Buccaneers hopeful.

"This n**** drove to Prosper, Texas?! That's like two hours!" Shilo said.

Later in the clip, Sanders and Tran arrive, and Shilo opened his gift from the couple while they sat together on the stairs, all lovey-dovey.

Shilo -- who was waived by Tampa Bay during final roster cuts this season -- even thanked Tran for the Fear of God ESSENTIALS outfit ... and she jokingly called him "stepson."

Tran and Sanders spoke about their Christmas together at the Browns vs. Steelers game on Sunday -- saying they had a great holiday with family.

Shedeur Sanders stepmom Karrueche Tran says she had an “amazing” Christmas with Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders at Cleveland Browns and Steelers game



“I got to spend some quality time with the Sanders family, and my family. …We had a great Christmas together.” pic.twitter.com/u7hT0peH5E — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) December 29, 2025 @KollegeKidd

The dating rumors first surfaced a few months back when Tran appeared in Deion Jr.'s vlog, showing the NFL Hall of Famer at the hospital for treatment related to blood clots.

She's been around the Sanders fam ever since ... and let's face it, everyone knew what it was.