Pacman Jones Arrest Video Shows Ex-NFLer Berating Cops, Throwing Elbow At Officer

Pacman Jones went off on cops during his public intoxication arrest earlier this month -- unleashing a verbal tirade on them before throwing elbows at one ... and his wild behavior was all captured on police video that TMZ Sports has just obtained.

Cops initially stopped the former NFL star in Covington, Ky. on June 7 to question him about a dispute at a nearby bar ... and almost immediately, Jones became combative.

You can see in the body camera footage, he raised his voice and attempted to walk away ... but he was able to briefly calm down to explain his side of the situation to officers.

He stated he and his group had gotten into a spat with a bar worker ... and then once he finished saying his piece, he tried to walk away again.

That's when Jones was placed in cuffs.

While in custody, Jones cussed endlessly ... insisting he did nothing wrong. He questioned officers over and over again about why they were talking to him -- and despite being told it was because they were conducting an investigation, he still appeared to be uncooperative.

Jones was eventually thrown into a squad car for public intoxication and disorderly conduct -- and throughout his ride to jail, he sounded off on the officer.

He repeatedly told the man to "shut the f*** up" and "suck my d***." He also called the cop "stupid" and a "coward." The insults flew for roughly 30 minutes.

At the jail, Jones seemed even more agitated ... and you can see in the video, he did appear to try to hit a cop in the face with several purposeful elbows.

One apparently landed flush on the cop's mouth, as the officer can be heard in the video noting, "my lip is bleeding."

Jones was ultimately hit with one count of assaulting a police officer, one count of public intoxication and one count of disorderly conduct for his actions. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on June 11.

