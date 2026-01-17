Pacman Jones Defends Zac Taylor, Blames Bengals' Struggles on Defense

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Bengals keeping Zac Taylor was the right move ... so says Adam "Pacman" Jones, who believes the team's struggles this past season aren't his fault -- it's all on the defense!!

TMZ Sports caught up with the former Bengals star in Los Angeles this week and asked whether the team made a mistake sticking with Taylor after a 6-11 season -- especially when there are some sexy names available this offseason.

"I don't think it's Zac Taylor's fault," Jones said. "The offense is scoring 30 points a game. Taylor call the offensive plays. We still been one of the top offenses."

"We can't stop nobody this year. We couldn't stop nobody this year!"

The Bengal defense -- run by coordinator Al Golden -- was ranked near the bottom for the 2025 season, averaging 380 yards allowed per game.

Jones advised the Bengals to use their money to get some talented veterans on the roster to help the young linebackers.

"Start up front," Jones said, "You ain't got no pass rush, it's gonna be long for the back end."

The Pro Bowler knows his Bengals -- he played cornerback for Cincy for seven seasons and secured 17 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and earned First-team All-Pro honors.