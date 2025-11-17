Ja'Marr Chase Suspended One Game For Spitting on Jalen Ramsey

Ja'Marr Chase just got punished for spitting on Jalen Ramsey during the Bengals vs. Steelers game on November 16 ... with the league handing him a one-game ban for "unsportsmanlike conduct."

The NFL announced the penalty on Monday ... one day after cameras showed the Cincinnati star spitting on the Pittsburgh cornerback in the fourth quarter of the contest. It will cost Chase his weekly check of $448,333, along with a game-active bonus of $58,823.

Field-level view of the second altercation between Ja'Marr Chase and Jalen Ramsey. Chase said "I didn't spit on nobody."



The video clearly shows he did.#Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ooGzInoPdS — Austin Briski (@austin_briski) November 16, 2025 @austin_briski

Ramsey -- who signed with the Steelers in June -- told reporters after the game that at first, it was just the usual trash talk, which he enjoys. But when Chase spat on him, all bets were off.

Chase was adamant that he didn't spit on Ramsey, claiming Jalen's reaction was just about him getting under his skin

It's a major blow for the Bengals, as Chase is their No. 1 receiver and recently became the highest-paid non-quarterback after signing a four-year, $161 million extension.

The 3-7 Bengals have struggled all season without quarterback Joe Burrow, who is still on the mend.