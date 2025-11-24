Joe Burrow Addresses Return From Injury With Throwback LeBron Jersey Pic

It's a Christmas Thanksgiving miracle!!

Joe Burrow is expected to take the field for the Cincinnati Bengals' matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Turkey Day ... and the superstar quarterback is apparently as pumped about his turf toe recovery as he was for LeBron James' return to Cleveland in 2014!!!

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters he expects No. 9 to be ready to go for this week's AFC North contest ... an early holiday treat for Who Dey Nation, which had to sit through two months of action without Burrow under center.

Burrow went a step further on Monday and pretty much confirmed he'd be out there ... posting the same snap he shared when LeBron announced he was going back to the Cleveland Cavaliers after four years with the Miami Heat.

The image went viral at the time ... 'cause it showed Burrow squeezing into his youth-sized No. 23 Cavs jersey with the caption, "He's back."

Now, Burrow is the one bringing hope back to fans in Ohio.

The 28-year-old went down with the ailment on September 14 ... and the Bengals traded for Joe Flacco to help out in the meantime.

They're currently 3-8 ... so it would take a massive turnaround to make the playoffs. But hey, with the Ravens at the top of the division at 6-5, who the heck knows.