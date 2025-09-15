Bengals Fans Get In Wild Fistfight After Joe Burrow Injury

Joe Burrow ain't the only person in Bengals orange with some sore body parts today ... a group of fans are also no doubt in a bit of physical pain -- after they got in a wild fistfight following the quarterback's injury Sunday.

Shortly after Burrow hurt his toe during Cincinnati's clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium ... a group of Bengals supporters -- many of whom were wearing JB's No. 9 jersey -- threw hands.

Bengals fans fighting each other after Joe Burrow got hurt 😬 pic.twitter.com/xtH8G3Jkvx — Drake Burton (@bengalsdrake) September 15, 2025 @bengalsdrake

It's unclear if the signal-caller's turf toe ailment sparked the feud -- but check out video of the scrap, the guys were furious.

Several haymakers were thrown, and one connected so hard, it actually sent a man to the ground.

Thankfully, stadium security and several bystanders appeared to step in before things got too out of control.

Unfortunately for Bengals fans, it doesn't seem Burrow's going to be back on the field making them feel better any time soon ... as he's reportedly looking at a three-month recovery timeline from the toe issue.

Play video content TMZSports.com