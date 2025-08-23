Bengals' Mitchell Tinsley Says It's 'Awesome' Being Burrow's Teammate, Best QB In NFL!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Is Joe Burrow the best quarterback in the entire NFL?? If you were to ask his current teammate, Mitchell Tinsley ... he has no problem making that declaration!!

TMZ Sports caught up with the preseason star ahead of the Bengals' third and final meaningless game Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts ... and he raved about the leader of the offense.

"He's the best quarterback in the league and I get to practice and play with him in games," he said. "It's really awesome to build chemistry with him on and off the field. He's one of those guys, he's so smart, so intelligent. It's awesome being out there with him."

The talent surrounding Tinsley doesn't stop there ... as he even gets to work alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins -- calling them "the two best receivers in the league," and he's taking advantage of their talent to improve himself.

"It's a lot of fun. To go out there and [go] 'Okay, how did [Ja'Marr] run that route or how did Tee run that route.' Add things to your tool bank. At the end of the day, it's all about getting better. Iron sharpens iron."

For now, the former undrafted free agent will do all he can to make the team's 53-man roster ... with final cuts due on Tuesday at 1 PM PT.