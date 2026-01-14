Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Video Shows Cam Taylor-Britt's Car Flip in November Crash

Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt November Crash Caught On Video ... Jeep Flips In Terrifying Scene

By TMZ Staff
Published
011426_cam_taylor_britt_kal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Covington PD

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is lucky to be alive -- the NFL-er told police he was a passenger in a terrifying crash in November, when a vehicle flipped in the street after colliding with a parked car.

The moment was caught on surveillance footage, which showed a black Jeep -- registered to Taylor-Britt -- blowing through a red light around 3 AM on November 15.

011426_cam_taylor_britt_upside_down_primary
Covington PD

The car rolled over and onto its roof ... and out of frame.

In bodycam footage obtained by Local 12, the scene was empty when officers arrived ... and when they spoke with Taylor-Britt and his brother, Jafabian Booker, about who was behind the wheel ... there were conflicting stories.

When speaking with cops, Taylor-Britt acknowledged his license was suspended at the time.

Ultimately, Booker stated he was the driver ... after initially blaming it on a drunk "female" who ran off after the crash.

cam taylor-britt sub getty swipe
Getty

This incident happened the day before Taylor-Britt suffered a season-ending injury during the Bengals vs. Steelers game.

Earlier this month, Taylor-Britt pled guilty to reckless driving and driving with a restricted license ... and was sentenced to five days behind bars.

Related articles