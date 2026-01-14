Video Shows Cam Taylor-Britt's Car Flip in November Crash

Play video content Covington PD

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is lucky to be alive -- the NFL-er told police he was a passenger in a terrifying crash in November, when a vehicle flipped in the street after colliding with a parked car.

The moment was caught on surveillance footage, which showed a black Jeep -- registered to Taylor-Britt -- blowing through a red light around 3 AM on November 15.

The car rolled over and onto its roof ... and out of frame.

In bodycam footage obtained by Local 12, the scene was empty when officers arrived ... and when they spoke with Taylor-Britt and his brother, Jafabian Booker, about who was behind the wheel ... there were conflicting stories.

“It is what it is.” Taylor-Britt then offers to go back to the scene. The officer asks, “Who was driving?”

When speaking with cops, Taylor-Britt acknowledged his license was suspended at the time.

Ultimately, Booker stated he was the driver ... after initially blaming it on a drunk "female" who ran off after the crash.

This incident happened the day before Taylor-Britt suffered a season-ending injury during the Bengals vs. Steelers game.