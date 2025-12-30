Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Airborne Car Crashes Into Yard, Driver Plunges Into Pool, on Video

Insane Crash Video Car Flies Through Wall ... Driver Ejected Into Pool

CRASH AND SPLASH
A car crashed through a man's fence and went flying through the air, landing on his pool house roof and ejecting the driver ... and it's all on video.

Surveillance footage shows the moment the car comes busting through the backyard fence of Cletis Reed's home in Laughlin, Nevada ... the car barrel rolls as it goes airborne and the lady behind the wheel splashes down in a swimming pool.

Reed told FOX 5 Vegas he was getting ready to use his hot tub -- you see the jacuzzi in the corner of the yard -- and had gone inside to talk to his wife moments before the car came crashing through the wall.

The homeowner says if he had been in the hot tub at the time of the crash he would have been killed ... and he told the outlet the driver is lucky she landed in his pool's shallow end.

Reed says the crash, which happened around 11 PM on Dec. 15, sounded like a freight train.

It's unclear what caused the crash ... no one has been charged yet.

