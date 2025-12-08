Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Shocking Video Shows Mercedes-Benz Catapulting Over Traffic Before Crashing

By TMZ Staff
CHAOTIC CRASH

Terrifying video shows a Mercedes-Benz propelling over traffic in Romania before crashing into a pole — and the driver somehow walked away with just a few broken bones.

The CCTV footage captured a portion of the car wreck last Wednesday in Oradea, a city in northwest Romania, and the dramatic video is now making the rounds in the international media.

As you can see ... everything seems normal at first as a bus and several cars drive toward a roundabout. Suddenly, the Mercedes launches through the air over the vehicles, nearly clipping the roof of the bus before reportedly crashing into a utility pole near a gas station.

Police told The Independent ... the Benz driver fell unconscious during a medical episode triggered by his diabetes.

The news outlet said rescue workers had to free the 49-year-old man from his wrecked vehicle before rushing him to a hospital, where he was treated for several broken bones, yet he managed to avoid life-threatening injuries.

Cops reportedly suspended his license for 90 days and issued him a $365 fine.

