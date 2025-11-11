SWAT Team Makes Easy Arrest After Barricaded Suspect Falls Through Ceiling, on Video

Play video content Indian River County Sheriff's Office via Storyful

A Florida SWAT team had an arrest fall right into their lap, literally ... because a barricaded suspect hiding in his attic fell through the ceiling and into a sea of deputies ... and it's all on video.

Check out this footage out of Sebastian, FL ... where a SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called in to capture a man with a long rap sheet who was wanted for allegedly driving a stolen car.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office says the guy who comes crashing out of his ceiling into the waiting arms of SWAT officers is 37-year-old Keith Rodgers ... and he'd barricaded himself in his home and taken refuge in the attic after deputies confronted him about driving a truck that was reported stolen.

The sheriff says Rodgers fell through the ceiling after hiding out for several hours ... and he was charged with resisting an officer without violence and grand theft auto.

While it looks like a lot of police manpower for a man wanted for driving a stolen truck, the sheriff says Rodgers' "extensive criminal history and previous statements that he would get into a shootout before going back to jail" necessitated a SWAT team and crisis negotiators.