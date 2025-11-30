Twitch Streamer MeltIsLIVE Involved in Serious Car Crash, On Video

Play video content twitch.tv/meltislive

Twitch streamer MeltIsLIVE is lucky to be alive after getting into a serious car crash over the weekend while speeding down a Georgia highway with at least three other people riding in the car with him.

The wreck went down Saturday in Atlanta, near the Spring Street and Pine Street exits, when Melt suddenly lost control of his vehicle, slammed into another car, and skidded across the roadway with viewers catching the chaotic aftermath live online.

HyyJoe confirms that his friends Jay Shaun & Melt are okay and shows the aftermath after Jay crashed his car into Melt’s car on stream 😳🙏

From the footage, it appears MeltIsLIVE was wearing a seatbelt. MeltIsLIVE's current condition is unclear. We've reached out to Melt and Atlanta Police for comment ... so far, no word back.

This isn't his first on-the-road scare. Melt was previously involved in a crash in April 2024 while live-streaming on Twitch.

