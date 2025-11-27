TikTok Star Marquay The Goat’s Death Tied to Prior Car Accident, Officials Say

Play video content TikTok / @marquaythegoat

TikTok star Marquay The Goat's sudden death is now believed to be connected to a serious car accident he was involved in just a couple weeks ago ... according to the county coroner.

Buddy Bryan, the Muscogee County Coroner, tells TMZ ... Marquay Collins -- the TikToker's real name -- was pronounced dead at his home on Wednesday.

However ... Bryan says Marquay was in a car crash on November 7th and was taken to the hospital, where he was evaluated and released the same day. After returning home, he began complaining of headaches, along with neck, shoulder and spine pain.

Bryan also says Marquay told his brother he was experiencing shortness of breath and headaches before his death.

While Marquay's case has formally been ruled undetermined ... Bryan believes Marquay's death is accident-related.

In fact, Marquay documented his injuries on TikTok. In a video posted November 7th, he's seen on the side of a road in Atlanta with an ice pack pressed to his head -- claiming a Tesla rammed into the back of his car.

The damage looks serious ... Marquay's bumper is crushed, and the Tesla is loaded onto a tow truck.

Marquay says "my head is literally killing me right now," adding that his head is "banging" and "throbbing so hard."