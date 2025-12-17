Pro Soccer Ethan McLeod Dead At 21 After Postgame Car Crash

Tragic story out of Macclesfield F.C. -- forward Ethan McLeod was killed in a car accident on his way home following the team's National League North game. He was only 21.

Northamptonshire police said the Tuesday crash happened at 10:40 PM near Junction 15, where McLeod crashed his Mercedes into a metal barrier.

No other vehicles were involved, and police are investigating the cause of the crash.

"Despite the efforts of members of the public and officers from Northamptonshire Police, the driver - a man in his 20s from the West Midlands – was pronounced dead at the scene," police said.

The soccer team confirmed it was McLeod ... and expressed their devastation in an emotional statement.

"The deep mental scars elicited from Ethan’s passing will undeniably never heal -- but one thing is for sure, and that is Ethan’s vibrant legacy will never fade, no matter how much time passes in the future," the team said.

"Ethan will live in our hearts and minds forevermore, and no matter what the future holds, his unique smile that mesmerised us all will never be forgotten."

McLeod was a rising star in soccer -- spending 10 years with Wolverhampton Wanderers before signing with Macclesfield F.C. in July.

He scored two goals in his last five appearances for Macclesfield in the National League North.