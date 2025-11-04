Sir David Beckham Knighted By King Charles At Windsor Castle

Play video content

David Beckham was anything but surly on Tuesday -- he received a knighthood from King Charles!!

The English soccer superstar officially became Sir David Beckham during a ceremony at Windsor Castle ... being presented with the recognition for "Services to Sport and to Charity."

The 50-year-old was happy as could be as he took a knee in front of Charles ... and proudly flaunted his new medal in a photo op with his wife, Victoria.

Beckham, of course, is one of the most popular names in the sport's history -- he was a captain for the English national team, was a superstar for Manchester United, and suited up for other clubs like Real Madrid and the MLS' LA Galaxy.

Off the pitch, he's known to use his platforms for good ... contributing to countless charitable efforts over the years.

Sir David had to be geekin' over his knighthood ... as he's been outspoken about his love for the royal family and its importance.