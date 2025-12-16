Pro Soccer Player Attacks Retired Cop, Bar Worker After Allegedly Skipping Tab

Play video content Viral Press

Wiiiild scene in Thailand ... a pro soccer player attacked a retired U.S. cop and a bar employee after he allegedly tried to skip out on his tab, and boy was he handed some instant karma!

The chaos was caught on video ... showing Osvaldo Dos Santos Neto leaving the Tinder Bar in Udon Thani early Monday morning.

All appeared normal until the bar crew followed Neto out, accusing him of walking out on his 5,100-baht bill (about $162 USD), and that's where things got wild.

.As the chaos spilled into the street, a 74-year-old U.S. retired cop named Douglas Robin Barker started recording the scene on his phone, which pissed Neto off, causing him to slap the former law enforcement official, hitting him hard enough to knock him to the ground.

The violent assault enraged bystanders, including one woman who threw her shoe at Neto. He retaliated by shoving her to the ground before attempting to flee in his Honda.

That didn't work ... at all. Locals and the bar crew began wailing on Neto, eventually forcing him out of his car and hitting him some more.

Eventually, Neto managed to get back in his car and drive away for good.

Police Captain Pongpol Piwphong of the Mueang Udon Thani Police Station said two male bar employees suffered injuries, including abrasions to their faces and hands.

The bar owner, Kanyanee Kaewnok, said they plan to file a police report and "pursue legal action," explaining it all started when Neto came around 3 AM and threw back some beers, hanging out until dawn.

According to the bar staff, when they gave Neto his bill, he claimed he couldn't get into his bank account because it was locked.

"He sat there for a long time, refusing to pay the money until almost 9 AM. I wanted to close the bar and go home to rest, so I suggested that he withdraw money from the ATM in front," the owner said.

"He walked out, but we sensed that something was wrong and followed him outside. He was evasive and suspicious because he kept grabbing his sedan key and tried to run to his car several times. We surrounded him and negotiated for a long time without success until the commotion you saw broke out."

Neto, 42, is a winger/midfielder from Brazil who has played for several teams in the Thai League, including the PT Prajuap FC and Srisaket United.

He signed with Udon United days before the incident.