Ryan Garcia Accidentally Hits Chrisean Rock In Face During Sparring Session

Chrisean Rock might be reconsidering becoming a pro boxer, 'cause she just learned what it was like to get hit in the face by one of the world's best fighters -- when Ryan Garcia accidentally rocked her during a sparring session!!

Yes, the welterweight boxer sparred with Chrisean during his Kick stream on Monday ... and his natural instincts kicked in at one point in the friendly session.

At first, Garcia (24-2) was letting Chrisean throw all her punches, but when he tossed a quick one back, it landed -- leaving Chrisean in shock.

"Nah, I didn't mean to hit you," Garcia said, grabbing Chrisean. "Oh my God, I'm sorry!"

Chrisean was fine, and the session continued, and Garcia even put on a body pad for her to practice her punches.

Garcia admitted to being nervous at first -- mainly protecting his balls -- but Chrisean managed to swing with confidence.

"That actually kinda hurt," Garcia said, walking away in a little pain. "Now I know why people be trippin' on it."

They also jumped into a freezing pool to finish off the workout.

This collab comes days after Chrisean got into a huge brawl in Compton, ignited when a woman slapped her for grabbing her phone.

Bystanders claim Chrisean held her own against multiple people during the melee, which gave her the idea to take her street-fighting talents to the boxing ring and have Garcia be her coach.