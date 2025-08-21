Ryan Garcia, Andrea Celina Show PDA At L.A. Hotspot After Reconciliation

Ryan Garcia and Andrea Celina's issues certainly appear to be a thing of the past ... as the two were spotted enjoying a romantic date night in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The star boxer and his wife hit up Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica just a couple weeks after their divorce case was dismissed ... and they looked as couple-y as ever.

The two -- wearing fancy attire -- held hands on their way out of the famous Italian eatery ... and, at times, seemed to flash grins.

Garcia and Celina got married way back in January 2021 ... but in early 2024, the pugilist announced they were splitting up.

In a filing for divorce, Garcia wrote the two had "irreconcilable differences" ... and officially separated on Christmas Day 2023.

They went through several instances of instability throughout 2024 ... but last month, Garcia put the brakes on the divorce, asking a court to dismiss the case on July 31.