Ryan Garcia Files to Dismiss Divorce

Ryan Garcia no longer wants a divorce from Andrea Celina Velarde ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Documents we obtained show Garcia asked a Los Angeles County court on July 31 to put the brakes on his divorce from the social media influencer ... and a dismissal of the case was formally entered last week.

It's not clear why Garcia submitted the docs -- we reached out to his camp multiple times for comment, but have not yet heard back.

It does seem, though, the two have reconciled ... as last Friday -- on Garcia's 27th birthday -- Andrea posted a photo on her IG page of her and Garcia looking awfully cozy.

In the snap, Garcia can be seen kissing Andrea's cheek ... with his hand wrapped around her waist. She wrote in a caption, "Happy Birthday Ry," with a heart emoji.

Garcia initially filed for the divorce in early 2024 -- just minutes after revealing the birth of his and Andrea's second child. He wrote in court docs he wanted a split due to "irreconcilable differences."

Garcia previously listed their date of separation as Christmas Day 2023.