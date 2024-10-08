Ryan Garcia's Hotel Vandalism Case Dismissed, Attorney Says

Ryan Garcia is apparently in the clear in his hotel vandalism case -- his attorney tells TMZ Sports the misdemeanor charge the star boxer was facing has been dropped.

The 26-year-old and one of his lawyers, Michael Goldstein, posed for a picture outside of a Los Angeles-area courthouse Tuesday ... and on a caption on the image, Garcia wrote, "CASE DISMISSED."

"Thank you [Michael] Goldstein," he added. "Best attorney on the planet!!!!"

Garcia was first charged in the case back in July ... after authorities alleged he caused $400 or more in damages to the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills during a June 8 meltdown.

Goldstein and his co-counsel Darin Chavez said at the time they were confident there would be a quick resolution in the case -- as they said the pugilist had already reimbursed the Waldorf Astoria for the damage he caused.

In a Tuesday morning statement to TMZ Sports, they said they were happy that all came to fruition.

"As stated back in July, we expected a favorable resolution of this matter and always viewed this through the lens of a civil case," they said. "This incident occurred a day after Mr. Garcia learned of his mother’s significant health issues and was under a tremendous amount of stress. He destroyed property that was ultimately paid for."

"We appreciate the professionalism of the Beverly Hills Police Department, the Waldorf Astoria and the court for granting our motion to dismiss the charges. Mr. Garcia continues to work on his own health as he prepares to get back into the ring."