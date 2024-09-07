Ryan Garcia Says He's Fighting In December Despite One-Year Ban

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ryan Garcia isn't letting his boxing suspension stop him from getting in the ring ... the star boxer tells TMZ Sports he's fighting in December!

The 24-1 boxer broke the news to us earlier this week ... months after the New York State Athletic Commission suspended him after testing positive for a banned substance in April, saying he'll soon be fighting again.

"You're gonna see me fight in December," Garcia told us. "It's gonna be a big fight. Stay tuned!"

Remember, Garcia surprised many boxing fans by handily beating Devin Haney in their April 20 fight ... but the victory was overturned after his drug test came back positive for Ostarine.

The 26-year-old -- who has been steadfast in saying he didn't cheat, and instead ingested a tainted supplement -- accepted the one-year suspension and forfeited his purse.

So, Garcia isn't permitted to box in New York (and likely across the country) until April 2025 ... but according to him Ry, he's fightin'.

How? Good question. Garcia could likely travel overseas for a fight ... or take part in an event that isn't regulated by a state boxing commission.

It's unclear if Garcia would box, or even take an MMA fight ... which he's previously teased.