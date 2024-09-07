Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Ryan Garcia Says He's Fighting In December Despite One-Year Ban

Ryan Garcia I'm Fighting In December ... Despite One-Year Ban

090524_ryan_garcia_fighting_kal
BE BACK SOON!!!
TMZSports.com

Ryan Garcia isn't letting his boxing suspension stop him from getting in the ring ... the star boxer tells TMZ Sports he's fighting in December!

The 24-1 boxer broke the news to us earlier this week ... months after the New York State Athletic Commission suspended him after testing positive for a banned substance in April, saying he'll soon be fighting again.

"You're gonna see me fight in December," Garcia told us. "It's gonna be a big fight. Stay tuned!"

Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney Fight Photos 11

Remember, Garcia surprised many boxing fans by handily beating Devin Haney in their April 20 fight ... but the victory was overturned after his drug test came back positive for Ostarine.

The 26-year-old -- who has been steadfast in saying he didn't cheat, and instead ingested a tainted supplement -- accepted the one-year suspension and forfeited his purse.

So, Garcia isn't permitted to box in New York (and likely across the country) until April 2025 ... but according to him Ry, he's fightin'.

Ryan Garcia In The Ring Photos 6

How? Good question. Garcia could likely travel overseas for a fight ... or take part in an event that isn't regulated by a state boxing commission.

It's unclear if Garcia would box, or even take an MMA fight ... which he's previously teased.

Stay tuned!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later