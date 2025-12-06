Blueface Left Reeling After Stomach Punch From Boxer Ryan Garcia, on Video

Play video content Kick/RyanGarcia

Blueface's features may have taken on a purple glow after he let Ryan Garcia punch him ... because he was having some trouble breathing in a wild new vid.

The boxer livestreamed his hang with the rapper Friday night ... and, just 15 minutes into the stream, the duo engaged in an age-old guy tradition -- one dude punching another as hard as possible.

Blueface asked if Garcia wanted to throw a haymaker at him ... and Garcia accepted -- though BF wore protective gear over his stomach to lessen the blow.

He also had one request from Garcia ... telling the other man he didn't want to crap his pants since he'd just recently eaten.

The two then lined up across from one another. Blueface pulled up his arms and Garcia uncorked a vicious blow to his side ... which didn't knock Blue down, but certainly put him out of commission for a couple of minutes.

Blueface, doubled over in pain, told the crew to cut the camera ... and, he certainly didn't want to try a second punch. He still sat around and hung out with the boys after withstanding the brutal beating, though.

BTW ... if you don't recognize Ryan in this clip, it's probably because of the face tattoos. They appear to be temporary tats he got in honor of Blue which match the rapper's own.