Fight Breaks Out in Whole Foods Bakery Section, Caught on Video

But Our Customers Beat on Each Other!!!

A Los Angeles Whole Foods may need to expand its deli ... because a couple customers had some major beef in the store, which resulted in a brutal brawl caught on video!

The incident went down on Wednesday at the Downtown L.A. location ... and, video kicks off with the fight already in progress -- with two big dudes trying to wrestle each other to the ground.

While security half-heartedly tries to break up the fight, slowly trailing after the pair, one guy throws the other into a tower of pastries ... knocking the mountain of snacks to the ground.

The two men end up on the floor, too ... eventually guards are able to break up the pair, though they have to work hard to keep the guys from launching right back into their unscheduled boxing match.

The Los Angeles Police Department tells TMZ ... they received a call about a fight between two men in their 30s inside the Whole Foods location -- and, we're told the person calling feared the situation would continue and escalate.

Officers spoke to the person who called when they arrived at the location ... but, the two men involved in the fight were gone by then. We're told there is no open investigation into this incident.