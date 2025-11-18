Cam Skattebo Fights WWE Stars on 'Monday Night Raw', Teammates Jump In!

Cam Skattebo went to Madison Square Garden to watch "Monday Night Raw," but found himself in the middle of the action -- grusomely busted ankle and all -- as the injured rookie running back mixed it up with The Judgment Day!

It all started when Dominik Mysterio began taunting comedian Andrew Schulz, who was seated next to Skatt, and some of his Giants teammates, including Abdul Carter.

Schulz and Mysterio were jawing back and forth when the WWE Superstar turned to Skatt and took a shot at him.

"The only good thing that's coming out of New York City is standing right in front of you. The only champion New York has seen in ... Can you count, Cam? How many years? He don't know. He can't count!"

Cam clearly felt some type of way about the comment and got into Mysterio's face, prompting JD McDonagh to step between them before asking Skatt, "What are you gonna do?"

The rookie responded by violently shoving McDonagh to the ground, instantly igniting an all-out brawl between the WWE stars and his teammates, including defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris, who threw a vicious punch at Mysterio.

Of course, Skattebo suffered a horrible season-ending injury just weeks ago, with the 4th round pick disclocating his ankle during the Giants-Eagles game in October. He underwent surgery the same day of the injury, and has been recovering.

Big Dom and Cooper DeJean are at RAW in MSG and got booed lol pic.twitter.com/w5XjhkJghT — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) November 18, 2025 @_piccone