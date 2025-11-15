Joshua Allen's Girlfriend Shares Her Side of Viral Funeral Fight

"So You Think You Can Dance" star Joshua Allen's girlfriend is sharing her side of the fight that broke out at his funeral last weekend ... telling TMZ she was invited by family before his aunt allegedly attacked her.

We told you all about it -- Dy'Zetta Brown had just placed a note on Allen's chest and was kissing him goodbye for the final time when she was grabbed from behind by a woman, who Brown says is an aunt on his mom's side of the family, in a now-infamous video.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Police were called to Allen's funeral twice that day ... and, Brown tells TMZ the viral altercation happened after the first incident -- when Allen's maternal side of the family told cops she had a restraining order against him.

She was not removed from the funeral, and tells TMZ she returned to her seat, and then walked up to the open casket -- after standing back to allow the upset family members to have their own time with Allen, distraction-free.

Brown confirms she did have a restraining order against Allen at one point, explaining ... "I had no control over that decision. I repeatedly told police I didn’t want Joshua in jail -- I just wanted him to get help. But they said it was out of my hands. The system did what it wanted -- not what was best for him."

She tells TMZ the 90-day emergency protective order was live from July until September 22 and was in place due to previous mental health incidents.

Brown also says the online chatter about her being Allen's ex is completely untrue. They were together for nearly 4 years and the date of his funeral service -- Nov. 8 -- marked the 1st anniversary of them living together, she tells us.

She says they were soulmates, gushing ... "Joshua was the love of my life. We talked about marriage, having children, buying a home and traveling."

Brown adds that they never spent time apart until his arrest over the summer, explaining ... "Even then, he made it clear he wanted to come back home. We were still in communication. He wanted to work on things. I loved him -- and I believe he was trying."

We broke the news -- Joshua died in September after being struck by a train. Both Brown and Allen's father, Eddie Powell, tell TMZ he struggled with mental health issues before his death.

Brown says she tried desperately to get her other half help after she noticed concerning signs during their second year of dating -- intense attachment, jealousy and paranoia.

She remembers trying to warn everyone possible about her concerns -- from family members and old classmates to the police. She noted ... "I begged law enforcement to help with his mental health -- not arrest him. But no one listened. Three days before his death, I contacted his probation officer and told her I was scared. Her response? 'Record him so we can send him back to jail."

She believes the system failed Allen -- and her. She remembers him as a "kind" and "talented" individual who had so much to offer the world.

TMZ has attempted to contact Joshua's maternal side of the family ... so far, no word back.

Allen rose to fame after winning "So You Think You Can Dance" Season 4 in 2008, where the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss was the runner up. He notably starred in 2010’s "Step Up 3D" and 2011’s "Footloose" remake.