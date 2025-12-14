Bobby Shmurda Involved in Brawl at Minnesota Club, on Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Bobby Shmurda hasn't changed one bit ... because another one of his shows ended in a brawl ... and we've got the shocking video.

The rapper performed at MN Gold Room in Minneapolis Saturday night ... when eyewitnesses say someone threw a bottle at Bobby and yelled "F*** Bobby Shmurda!"

Shmurda -- never one to back down from a challenge -- apparently yelled some expletives at the disrespectful fan ... and even told him he'd kill the guy if he tried something like that again.

That's when the gloves came off ... when a bunch of guys rushed at Bobby and started taking swings at him.

Check it out ... there's a ton of pushing and shoving ... before Bobby finally escapes the melee to the relative safety of the DJ booth.

We're told Bobby seemed scared ... and even used a chair to fend off some of his would-be attackers before cops rushed him out of the venue to his car. We've reached out to cops for more info ... so far, no word back.

Play video content TMZ.com

Like we mentioned, this isn't the first time a Shmurda show has taken a violent turn ... remember, last year Bobby was performing at the Proud Cabaret nightclub in London -- when a similar bout broke out between Bobby's crew and the club promoter.

Cops weren't called, and no one was injured ... though Bobby left the scene shortly after the confrontation.