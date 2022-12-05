Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel at Odds Responding to NBA YoungBoy

Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel are typically on the same page, but now they're publicly disagreeing about what Bobby calls a "miscommunication" with NBA YoungBoy's camp.

Bobby recently visited Math Hoffa's "My Expert Opinion" show where he was attempting to clear up his pal Rowdy's previous comments, on that same show, about King Von's murder.

Rowdy had suggested Lul Tim had "no morals" when he allegedly opened fire on the late Chicago rapper in November 2020. As we reported, Tim's been arrested for the killing.

Tim is affiliated with YoungBoy's homie, Quando Rondo ... so, the commentary angered YB, and prompted an exchange of words between Bobby and him that ultimately went nowhere.

But, according to Bobby, Rowdy misspoke and had no biz sticking his nose in that particular situation ... and therein lies the disagreement, because Rowdy's standing by his comments. He posted on IG, "I said what I said."

The "Computers" rapper did clarify there's no rift with Bobby as far as he's concerned. Remember, Shmurda famously added time to his prison sentence to shave numbers from Rowdy's stint.