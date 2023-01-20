Bobby Shmurda Teases 'Rats' Video, Working on New 2023 Mixtape

Here Comes the Exterminator!!!

Bobby Shmurda is officially in the pest control business ... at least in the rap game, where he's continuing the rollout of his anti-snitch song.

The GS9 rapper previewed a new music video on Thursday dressed as an exterminator and surrounded by a swarm of scantily clad assistants!!!

Sources close to the video production tell TMZ Hip Hop ... the song's title has been shortened to "Rats" and it's produced by PGlo.

We're also hearing the track will be the launchpad for a new project from Bobby, creating a ripple of new swag and energy.

Bobby's on the indie circuit now ... his last joint dropped back in October, and he's been battling sample clearances and blackballing on Instagram.

He sure picked the right topic to rap about though -- snitching has been a hot topic since Gunna took a plea deal and got sprung from jail.