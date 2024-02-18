Bobby Shmurda Fights in London Nightclub After Performing

Play video content TMZ.com

Bobby Shmurda got into it in the wee hours Sunday, as fists flew at a London club.

Bobby and his entourage were hanging out at the Proud Cabaret nightclub at around 4 AM, and after he performed 2 songs, he got into a heated argument with the club promoter.

There was pushing, shoving and at one point Bobby allegedly spit at someone in the crowd.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Shortly after the fight, Bobby and crew said peace out and left the club. The scuffle was soon forgotten, and no cops were called and the party continued We're told no one was injured.