Bobby Shmurda Fights in London Nightclub After Performing
Bobby Shmurda Spittin' Mad in London as Fight Erupts in Club
2/18/2024 6:24 AM PT
Bobby Shmurda got into it in the wee hours Sunday, as fists flew at a London club.
Bobby and his entourage were hanging out at the Proud Cabaret nightclub at around 4 AM, and after he performed 2 songs, he got into a heated argument with the club promoter.
There was pushing, shoving and at one point Bobby allegedly spit at someone in the crowd.
Shortly after the fight, Bobby and crew said peace out and left the club. The scuffle was soon forgotten, and no cops were called and the party continued We're told no one was injured.
Last time we talked to Shmurda was in June, when he said that rap sucked so bad, he only listens to it in the club. Apparently, he also dukes it out to those tunes too.