Kamaru Usman Apologizes After Anthony Joshua Crash Conversation Surfaces Online

Kamaru Usman is expressing his regret after a private conversation with Anthony Joshua following his tragic crash surfaced on social media ... apologizing for allowing it to be recorded and published for the world to see.

The clip went viral this week ... showing Usman talking to Joshua via FaceTime about the Dec. 29 accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of Kevin "Latif" Ayodele and Sina Ghami.

Anthony Joshua FaceTimed Kamaru Usman while in the hospital after the accident.



Seems like he’s in good spirits🥊☺️ pic.twitter.com/LwEGetJ9ht — CB Sport (@theCBsport) January 8, 2026 @theCBsport

Usman received a ton of backlash for having the camera rolling for such a sensitive moment ... and he addressed it by admitting he messed up.

"After seeing what’s being written it’s quite heartbreaking. Being on camera that whole day in preparation for The AKO show, it completely slipped my mind that my conversation was recorded," Usman said.

"I realized after and asked about it. I take full responsibility for not properly watching the video that was released and keeping my private conversation with my brother, AJ, private. SMH."

"Big L on me. That’s not something I would ever do to a friend/ brother."

Joshua -- who suffered minor injuries in the crash -- publicly spoke about the fatal incident for the first time on Thursday, saying the death of Ghami and Ayodele has been tough.