Anthony Joshua Driver Charged in Deadly Crash

The driver allegedly responsible for the crash that injured Anthony Joshua and killed two of his trainers has been charged.

Ogun State Police Command announced Friday ... Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, was charged at the Sagamu Magistrates’ Court in Nigeria. The case has been adjourned until January 20.

Adeniyi was reportedly charged with dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Anthony, a former heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist, was discharged late Wednesday afternoon and will continue his recovery from home ... according to authorities in Nigeria.

As we reported ... Anthony was released two days after being in the hospital on Wednesday in Lago after Monday's fatal car crash.

The boxer's strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, and his trainer, Latif Ayodele, died in the crash. The three were all close friends.