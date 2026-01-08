Anthony Joshua Breaks Silence, Mourns Friends' Deaths After Tragic Crash

Anthony Joshua is speaking out for the first time following the devastating crash that killed two of his friends ... admitting the loss of Sina Ghami and Kevin "Latif" Ayodele has been tough on him.

The former heavyweight champion broke his silence on Thursday via social media ... and expressed gratitude to those who showed love and support to Ghami and Ayodele, whom he called truly special people.

"I’ll just be walking with them and cracking jokes with them, not even knowing God kept me in the presence of great men," Joshua said.

"100% it’s tough for me, but I know it’s even tougher for their parents."

Joshua added, "I have a strong mind, and I believe God knows their hearts. May God have mercy on my brothers."

Ghami and Ayodele lost their lives on December 29, 2025, after the Lexus SUV they were riding in with Joshua crashed into a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Nigeria.

AJ only suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Lexus, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, was reportedly charged with dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Memorial services for Ghami and Ayodele were held earlier this week -- and Joshua was in attendance.