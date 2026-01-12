Juelz Santana Posts Facial Scrapes Selfie After Scary Car Accident

Juelz Santana went through a terrifying ordeal ... getting caught up in a car crash and now putting his injuries on blast on social media.

In a Monday IG Story, the rapper posted a selfie showing nasty scrapes across his nose and cheek, slapped with the words "car crash" -- and yeah, it looks painful as hell!

Juelz added the raised hands and prayer emojis too, letting fans know he was doing OK, and that the crash didn’t turn out worse.

He didn’t share any specifics about what happened or where the accident went down.