New York Knicks to Steal the Show On Nick Cannon's 'Wild N' Out'

It looks like the New York Knicks are trying to conquer comedy after a dominant NBA Championship season ... with an assist from Nick Cannon!

Recently crowned NBA champs Jose Alvarado, Miles "Deuce" McBride, and Dillon Jones will be getting drafted to the "Wild N' Out" cast this Sunday ... and they'll be full participants on the show.

We actually got Nick out on Thursday in New York at a "Wild N' Out" casting event where he took the opportunity to hype up the crowd ... and boy did he do just that!

The crowd is definitely pumped for this Sunday ... but they're going to really need to bring the energy for the Knicks champs, who are used to the energy of playoff games at MSG.

The show will take place at Barclays Center ... with tickets available to the public. So, go show your Knicks heroes some love ... while they probably make a fool of themselves.