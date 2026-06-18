Jalen Brunson Silences Critics At Knicks Rally, 'Don't Have To Say S*** To Them!'

'Don't Have To Say S*** To Them!'

Jalen Brunson heard all the chatter surrounding the New York Knicks this season ... but he got the last word at their championship rally on Thursday -- telling the crowd there's no need to address the haters!!

The Knicks took the stage in front of City Hall minutes ago ... with several local politicians, head coach Mike Brown and the Finals MVP getting time on the mic.

Play video content Video: New York Knicks Players Receive Key to the City

Brown set the vibes with yet another "Who Let The Dogs Out?" chant ... and when Brunson took over, he admitted he has tried several times to make coach stop.

He then took time to weigh in on the historic season ... as well as all the narratives surrounding the team -- perhaps like how Becky Hammon said Brunson couldn't lead a squad to a title (whoops).

Now that they're champs, he said "you don't really have to say s*** to" the haters.

After the speeches, the Knicks were given keys to the city.

Speaking of keys, Alicia Keys then took the stage to perform several New York anthems, including "Empire State of Mind."

Play video content Video: Alicia Keys Caps Championship Parade with Electrifying Performance