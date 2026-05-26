Abby Lee Miller Gets Boozy With Fans, Revisits 'Dance Moms' Feuds

Abby Lee Miller pulled up to the TMZ Hollywood Brunch Bus ready to party ... and somehow left passengers with enough gossip to last an entire season of "Dance Moms."

The chaos kicked off on Hollywood Blvd., where Abby rolled aboard the packed bus alongside Jarom from VOX DJs ... instantly turning the ride into a rolling tea session.

See for yourself ... Abby told passengers they could ask her anything -- and they definitely did!

When one rider asked about her least favorite "Dance Moms" cast member, Abby fired back, “The woman that was stealing money from me!” before revisiting some of the show's biggest blowups.

She also addressed her viral theater exit ... insisting she was shutting her phone off when the confrontation started and adding her spinal cord injury limits her peripheral vision.

Later, the bus stopped at Hollywood Distillery before heading to The Abbey ... where Abby grabbed the mic, and yelled "Swaggy Lee in the houseee!" and took shots with passengers. Abby also praised JoJo Siwa as one of the few "Dance Moms" stars who truly appreciated the opportunity.

The final stop was Abby's dance studio ... where she gave guests a VIP tour and admitted prison ultimately led to her "glow-up."